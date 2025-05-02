She Gives Her Husband Permission To Sleep With Other Women, And Her Sister Thinks She’s Being Brainwashed

Tasha Sinchuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Not everybody has a relationship dynamic that’s considered traditional, and this 26-year-old woman falls into that category with her unique marriage.

She got married to her 38-year-old husband four years ago, and they have two children together who are ten months and two-years-old.

“When we got together, he was very upfront with me about the fact that he doesn’t believe in strict monogamy,” she explained.

“He’s always been honest that he sometimes wants to sleep with other women, and I agreed to it under the condition that he’d always be open and respectful about it, no lying, no sneaking around.”

“It’s not for everyone, I get that. But for us, it works. I’m not the jealous type, and emotionally, we’re very connected. He’s a great dad, really involved, and we live comfortably.”

She and her husband live in an enormous house in a gated community, go on vacation when they please, and she can even afford to stay at home and raise their children without financial concerns, as her husband is quite successful and owns multiple businesses.

A week ago, her cousin caught her husband with another woman while out at a bar. Her cousin quickly snapped a photo and texted it to her sister.

Her sister panicked and called her to say her husband was obviously cheating on her. She informed her sister that he wasn’t actually, since she knew he was seeing other women. Instead of understanding, her sister lost it.

“She said I was ‘letting myself be disrespected’ and ‘hurting my kids’ by staying in a marriage like this. She went off about how I’m setting a horrible example and even said, ‘If you don’t tell Mom and Dad, I will,'” she continued.

“I tried to explain that it’s something we agreed on and that our kids are safe, loved, and have both parents present.”

“But she’s acting like I’m being brainwashed or manipulated. I honestly don’t see the issue. This is our agreement, and it doesn’t affect how we raise our children or how we function as a family.”

She’s anxious about her whole family finding out about her unorthodox arrangement with her husband, and she’s afraid they will judge her for it.

She can’t help but feel as if her loved ones are pushing their values onto her, despite her being happy with how her life is.

What advice do you have for her?

