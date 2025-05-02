He Called The Cops On His Parents After They Sold His Dog While He Was Away At College

Tanya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

How would you feel if your parents decided to sell your pet behind your back while you were away at college? That’s exactly what happened to this 21-year-old guy when he went away to school.

He has a golden retriever named Max, and his mom and dad knew he was only leaving Max with them on a temporary basis.

Max is absolutely his dog and nobody else’s. He’s the one who trained Max, covered all of his vet bills, and got him an emotional support animal certification after struggling in high school.

Max is his very best friend – he’s not just a dog. So when he went away to college, he let his mom and dad know he needed a few months to get settled and figure out his housing situation before he could take Max, and they were cool with this.

Back in February, he called his parents to say he could come get Max, and his mom mentioned they figured he was not going to come back to collect his pet.

He then found out that his parents sold Max to a family friend for $1,500 since this person had kids and a yard Max could enjoy.

He freaked out on his parents for selling Max out from underneath him when they had agreed to hang onto him for a bit.

“I demanded to know who they gave him to, but they refused to tell me. Said I was ‘overreacting’ and that ‘he’s just a dog,'” he explained.

“I reminded them he’s my dog and they had NO right to do that. They told me to stop being ‘ungrateful’ because ‘they fed him all those months.’ Oh, and apparently they used the money to help my sister with her wedding dress.”

Tanya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“So I filed a police report for stolen property. Now they’re freaking out. The family friend had to give Max back to avoid legal trouble, and my parents are being roasted in our community group chats.”

His mom actually started crying while accusing him of destroying her reputation. His dad insisted that what he did was shameful, his sister blocked him, and his uncle said he’s gross for prioritizing his dog over his loved ones.

He’s failing to see how he’s in the wrong, since his parents were the ones who sold Max without his permission.

Do you think he should have handled things in a different way?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski