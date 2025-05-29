She Got Evil Revenge On Her Boyfriend After He Tried To Choke Her With A Seatbelt During A Fight

It can be entertaining to hear about high school drama even when you’re well into adulthood. It evokes a sense of nostalgia and reminds us of a time when everything was a little more intense and laughably ridiculous.

That time in our lives left us with memories we can look back on fondly. So, don’t pretend that you’ve outgrown the gossip!

A girl that TikToker Cassie Saylor (@cassiecsaylor) went to high school with recently sent her a message. At first, Cassie thought it was about some juicy gossip in their small town, where everyone seemed to know every little detail about each other’s business.

But it was actually more like a full-blown confession about her own vengeful deeds. It just goes to show that people make a lot of messy, dramatic choices in this journey we call life.

So, back in high school, this girl and her boyfriend got into a huge fight. They were driving down a road when things escalated quickly and disturbingly. He used a seatbelt to try to choke her, which is not okay at all.

She demanded that he take her back to his house so she could get her stuff because their relationship was now over, and she never wanted to see him again.

When they arrived, she stormed through the house, gathering her belongings. What happened next was a stroke of genius mixed with psychological warfare.

In the process of packing up, she grabbed her ex-boyfriend’s toothbrush and shoved it up her backside. She rubbed the bristles in every crevice.

She then went out to the living room and suggested that he brush his teeth before meeting up with some other girl because his breath was rancid.

She slammed the door on her way out. Through the window, she watched him head into the bathroom, where he proceeded to brush his teeth with the dirty toothbrush.

Sometimes, karma doesn’t wait years for results to show up. You have the ability to take matters into your own hands and seek a little revenge—nothing too crazy, though.

Let’s just say he definitely did not end up with minty-fresh breath that day.

