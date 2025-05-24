She Had A Terrible Job Interview Where She Was Told To Expect Monitored Bathroom Breaks, No Promotions, And No Raises

blicsejo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

After completing an interview for a job at a government agency, TikToker Jassie (@jassiedcc) was in disbelief at how it went. She ended up politely declining because of how bad the job sounded.

Now, she’s laying out the most bizarre things the interviewer said to her. First off, he told her to lower her expectations because there would be no promotions at all. If she took this job, she would be stuck in the same role for as long as she stayed with the agency.

Next, he informed her that she would have to work nonstop for eight hours a day, aside from her 30-minute unpaid lunch break.

She would not be allowed to touch her phone in any capacity. Furthermore, all bathroom breaks would be monitored, and she would be closely watched the entire time she was at work.

At one point, Jassie mentioned that she had a vacation booked in July. The interviewer said they would not be able to work around that because employees are only allowed to use PTO days they have accrued. In addition, employees could not use PTO days until they were three months into their job training.

Then, he told her to have “zero expectations” for a salary increase. It didn’t matter if she had worked there for one year or five years—she would never be able to receive higher pay. The pay range for this position was listed at $20 to $23 an hour.

When she asked the interviewer for $25 an hour, he laughed in her face and said that $23 an hour was the most they could pay. That was when Jassie wrapped up the interview and stated that the job did not seem like a good fit for her.

Jassie has a bachelor’s degree, part of a master’s degree, and three years of professional experience as a research analyst under her belt.

Even with all her credentials, she was being offered a position way below standard. It just goes to show the terrible state of the job market. Several TikTok users in the comments section were baffled by how ridiculous the role sounded.

blicsejo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Getting a bachelor’s just to get paid $23 an hour is a JOKE. Become a waitress at that point because even I make more than that,” commented one user.

“At this point, Home Depot and Lowe’s look great because you will find me watering plants, not worried about you watching me every minute of the day,” declared another.

“I had an interview a year ago, and they had the pay range on the application, and I asked if that was set in stone or negotiable, and the guy responded with…you can negotiate down…I just stared at him,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan