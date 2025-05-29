She Quit Her Job After The Company Took Issue With Her Calling Out To Care For Her Sick Kids

pikselstock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Despite being a dedicated employee, TikToker Jessica (@atrustedadult2.0) was met with hostility when she called out of work on a Friday to take care of her sick kids.

Apparently, in some workplaces, being a parent is seen as a real inconvenience because even though she called out, she was later told that she still needed to come into work.

So, Jessica notified her workplace that she would be unable to make it to work about two hours before her shift. Her kids were sick, and there was no one else who could watch them. All her family members also had to work, even her 76-year-old grandmother.

She apologized for the inconvenience, but this was the first time she had ever called out, and life happened. An hour and a half later, her workplace called her, but she was busy and couldn’t answer the phone.

When she finally checked her phone, she saw that she had received a voicemail from work. They asked her to come in anyway, which she did not do.

In the end, Jessica chose her kids over a company with a toxic work environment that treated her like a problem instead of a person. On Monday, she quit her job and took her kids to the zoo.

Her story sparked a wave of solidarity online, with parents everywhere agreeing that Jessica was entitled to a day off.

It was not like she was lounging poolside or watching TV all day long. She had a valid reason to miss work. Many TikTok users took to the comments section to engage in the conversation.

“After a coworker called in for that same reason, my boss turned to me and said, ‘This is why we don’t like to hire mothers.’ I reported him,” stated one user.

pikselstock – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“If a person calling in causes havoc, that is poor management and 100% management’s fault. People get sick, kids get sick, people will call out. If management isn’t planning for that, they aren’t doing their job,” pointed out another.

“Lost my job in healthcare because my kiddo kept getting super sick (ER trips and specialist visits), and we have no help. They told me I had to pick my job or my kid—easiest choice of my life,” commented a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan