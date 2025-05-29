She Got Yelled At For Refusing To Pay For A Stranger’s Meal After Their Credit Card Got Declined In A Restaurant

Is it just me, or does the sense of entitlement some people have seem out of control these days? This woman was at a restaurant recently, having dinner all alone one Tuesday evening.

She honestly took herself to dinner to celebrate the promotion and raise she just received at work. She was sitting there, having a nice time, while scrolling through content on her phone.

She was dressed in a pretty sweater she splurged on a week ago. Suddenly, a family sat down at the table directly next to her.

The mom, dad, and two children were acting totally normal. When the family was done eating and their check arrived, they attempted to pay, and their credit card was declined.

“But then the mom starts getting LOUD about how embarrassing this is, yelling at the server, making a whole scene,” she explained.

“Here’s where it gets unhinged. This woman turns to me and goes, ‘Excuse me, could you cover our bill? You look successful, and we’re having a rough month.’ I’m sitting there like…ma’am? I don’t even know you.”

“She doubles down and says, ‘Come on, that sweater probably cost more than our entire meal. It’s only $85, you can obviously afford it.’ When I said no (obviously), she called me selfish and said I was ‘flaunting my wealth’ by eating out if I wasn’t willing to help struggling families.”

She was astounded at the level of entitlement this woman showed that night. Oh, and you know what’s ironic? Her dinner cost her $18, and the fancy sweater she had on was from Target and didn’t cost her that much money.

She says that wearing decent clothing these days must mean she’s in charge of paying for the dinners of strangers at restaurants now.

But anyway, that woman was being so out of control that the manager had to come to the table to intervene and try to restore order to the restaurant.

The family did phone a friend to drop by with a different form of payment, but before that happened, the woman yelled that ‘rich people’ don’t seem to have any hearts these days.

“Bestie, I work in retail management and live in a studio apartment. The only reason I’m treating myself is because I’ve been eating ramen for weeks to save up for this promotion celebration dinner,” she concluded.

