She Resents Becoming A Girl Boss, As Now She Wants To Have Kids, But She Outearns Her Husband

opolja - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 31-year-old woman and her husband, who is the same age as her, work in fields that have some overlap. She has two jobs, and both of them are pretty much the exact same position.

One of her jobs is a full-time position that provides her with benefits and a salary, while the second is a self-employment opportunity she started.

As for her husband, he works hourly, yet receives no benefits, which means she is the breadwinner in their household.

“Now that we’re nearing the age where if we want to have kids, we gotta have them soonish, and my job is the primary source of income, retirement, and health care, I don’t know what to do,” she explained.

“I really value being able to be home with children for the first 1-2 years of life…I worked at a daycare, and in my state, the baby ratio is 1:4, and I just don’t want to do daycare.”

She doesn’t see how they can make do on just what her husband earns. She’s the one accounting for 60% of their income, and he makes up 40%.

Since her husband’s job does not provide health insurance and their out-of-pocket expenses on that are astronomical, those factors make her worried.

Also, her husband’s income varies, so that’s nerve-wracking to imagine living on his salary alone when it’s hardly predictable.

“I feel like it’s so inappropriate to tell him he needs to get another job or work more or anything along those lines to make up for my eventual long-term maternity leave,” she continued.

“We’re both master’s-level educated, married, and homeowners, and still struggling to imagine ‘surviving’ as parents in this economy solely due to finances.”

“Just a sad reality…I could go into a longer sob story there. Just trying to plan ahead and visualize things.”

So, here she is, resenting the girl boss she’s become, since that stands in the way of her ability to be a stay-at-home mom for a couple of years.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski