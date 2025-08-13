Her Mother-In-Law Tried To Convince Her Husband To Divorce Her While She Was In The Hospital Fighting For Her Life

annawin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone shows you who they are during your lowest moment, it’s hard to forget it, let alone invite them into your home.

A year ago, while she was fighting through a complicated pregnancy and a long hospital stay, her mother-in-law was whispering negative things about her in her husband’s ear.

Now that same woman needs daily care during her own recovery, and her son wants his wife, the one she tried to push out of the picture, to step up and be her caregiver.

The request isn’t just about logistics; it’s about whether forgiveness is owed when there’s been no real apology, and whether being “family” means putting hurt aside for the sake of helping.

For the last seven years, this 32-year-old woman has been married to her 35-year-old husband, and they have two little kids together, who are three and five.

A year ago, she spent more than a month in the hospital after experiencing a complicated pregnancy. While she was in the hospital, her 68-year-old mother-in-law promised to help around her house.

She thought her mother-in-law was being sweet, but then she discovered her mother-in-law’s true intentions.

“Apparently, she told my husband multiple times that he ‘deserves better’ and that I was ‘too fragile’ to be a good wife and mother,” she explained.

“She even went as far as telling him he should ‘cut his losses’ and start fresh with someone ‘healthier.’ My husband told me this months later, claiming he ‘didn’t take her seriously.'”

“Fast forward to now, my MIL was recently diagnosed with a chronic illness and needs someone to take care of her for the next few months while she recovers from surgery. My husband asked if she could move in with us so I could help care for her during the day, since I work from home.”

She told her husband absolutely not. She reminded him that his own mom tried to force him to leave her when she was literally fighting for her life in a hospital bed.

She made it clear to her husband that she doesn’t want her mother-in-law in their house, and she’s not willing to help care for her.

Her husband thinks she’s being mean and harboring resentment. He thinks that family members should always find it in their hearts to forgive, no matter what.

“Now his siblings are messaging me, calling me heartless, saying that ‘she’s old, she’s sick, and she’s sorry.’ But here’s the thing: she’s never actually apologized to me,” she continued.

“The only time she’s brought it up was to say, ‘I was just worried about my son’s future.’ My husband is barely speaking to me, and I’m starting to wonder if I am being too cold.”

Do you think she’s wrong for not wanting to play caregiver to her mother-in-law?

