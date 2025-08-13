She’s Ready To Call Off Her Wedding After Her Fiancé Sold Her Late Dad’s Guitar Behind Her Back

Some things are just possessions, and some things hold pieces of your heart, and for her, that old Fender guitar was in the second category.

It was the only tangible piece of her late father she had left, the one he taught her to play on, the one that still carried the marks of his hands.

She told everyone that it was sacred and off-limits. But now it’s gone for good, and she’s left wondering how she’s supposed to marry someone who could so easily forget, or ignore, what mattered most to her.

Back when this woman was 14, her dad unexpectedly passed away, and the only personal item from her dad that she kept was a Fender guitar he owned.

While the guitar itself wasn’t worth that much money, it meant the world to her.

“He taught me to play on it, and every time I touched those strings, it felt like he was still here. I told everyone in my life, especially my fiancé, that this guitar was off-limits,” she explained.

“Fast forward to last weekend. We’re getting married in three weeks. My fiancé has been on this weird ‘minimalism’ kick, selling random things on Facebook Marketplace for ‘extra honeymoon cash.'”

“I came home from work and noticed my guitar stand was empty. I thought maybe he moved it because we were deep cleaning.”

Well, it turns out he actually sold the guitar behind her back. She quickly called him out, and her fiancé defended what he did by saying it slipped his mind that the guitar was priceless to her.

He argued the guitar was sitting in the stand gathering dust before boasting that he got $150 from the person he sold it to.

She flipped out, started shaking and sobbing, and couldn’t manage to breathe; she was that upset. Her fiancé insisted he could buy her another guitar since he saw the same one somewhere online.

“But it’s not the same. My dad’s fingerprints were literally worn into the fretboard. You can’t buy that back. I immediately asked him to message the buyer to get it back,” she added.

“He refused at first because he “didn’t want to look stupid.” I told him I didn’t care if he looked like an idiot, go get my guitar.”

“When he finally reached out, the buyer said they’d already gifted it to their teenage son, who ‘absolutely loves it’ and wouldn’t give it back.”

Ever since, her fiancé has been moping about and treating her like she’s being dramatic and ruining the mood leading up to their wedding.

Her fiancé also filled his mom in about their fight (and this woman already hates her), so his family has gotten involved, texting her to quit punishing him for his mistake.

She’s sitting here wondering how she can marry someone who thoughtlessly sold something that was extremely special to her.

“It’s not about the guitar, it’s about the fact that he didn’t care enough to remember. [Am I the jerk] for thinking about calling off the wedding?” she wondered.

