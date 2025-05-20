She Took A Shelter Dog Home For A Sleepover, Then Signed The Adoption Papers

Jiras - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

On TikTok, a heartwarming video posted by a 25-year-old woman named Haleigh (@haleighcw_xx) went viral. In the short clip, she showed a pit bull named Ruby, whom she had taken out of the animal shelter for a “sleepover.” But what Ruby didn’t know was that she was actually headed to her forever home.

In March, Ruby was found in Burlington, North Carolina, and was brought to an animal shelter. New shelter environments can be stressful for canines.

As a result, many animal shelters have been incorporating programs such as sleepovers and doggy day outs to give dogs a break. Just one night out of the shelter can reduce a dog’s cortisol levels.

After one night with Ruby, Haleigh knew she would not be able to return the dog to the shelter. But she still needed to go back to the shelter to prepare for Ruby’s homecoming.

“She thinks I’m returning her to the shelter after her dog day out/sleepover. Little does she know I’m signing her adoption paperwork,” Haleigh wrote in the text overlay of the video.

In a follow-up video, the dog owner shared that Ruby had opened up a lot more within just 48 hours of arriving at her new home.

During that time, Ruby took a nap in a patch of sunlight, went for a walk in the park, took a bath, and cuddled up in Haleigh’s lap.

Pit bulls are disproportionately found in shelters due to a combination of factors. Many families are unequipped to deal with the dogs’ size and energy needs, so they end up rehoming them.

The breed’s association with aggression and dogfighting also makes it difficult for them to find homes.

Luckily, Haleigh was more than willing to give Ruby a chance. Many TikTok viewers loved that there was a happy ending to the story and gushed over how adorable Ruby was.

“She has the prettiest coat color and looks like such a sweetheart! Thank you for rescuing her, and here’s to a long life together!” exclaimed one viewer.

“Aw, what a cute collar for the cutest baby girl!! Congratulations on your new best friend,” commented another.

“This makes my heart so happy! We need more people like you in the world,” stated someone else.

