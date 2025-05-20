She Didn’t Want To Split Her Friend’s Birthday Dinner Bill Evenly, Since She Ordered Some Of The Cheapest Things On The Menu While Other Girls Splurged

One Saturday night, TikToker Katie (@art_teacher_katie) went out with a group of seven people. It was their friend’s birthday, and they wanted to treat her to dinner.

Six of them would split the birthday girl’s portion of the bill, and Katie assumed that everyone would also pay for their own stuff.

She did not order an appetizer, dessert, or cocktails. She simply got a soda and an entrée. She had budgeted a total of $50 for the evening to cover her own meal and a portion of the birthday girl’s.

But then, some of the other women in the group suggested that they split the bill six ways. However, one woman had two cocktails, another ordered an appetizer, and a third got a really expensive entrée, which definitely would make the overall bill skyrocket.

Now, Katie’s on TikTok to settle a debate about how the check should be split among a group of friends.

“I don’t want to pay a sixth of that when your bill is almost triple what mine was. Am I wrong to not want to split a check six ways and for everybody just to pay their own?” she questioned.

Many TikTok users in the comments section were divided in opinion. Some disagreed with Katie and believed that the bill should always be split evenly, while others were firmly on her side and asserted that each person should cover their own expenses.

“The people who do this are the ones who spend the most! They want everyone else paying for theirs,” commented one user.

“Splitting the bill when everyone spends similarly is fine, but when there is a big difference, then no, contribute the amount you ate and drank,” stated another.

“You split evenly, or you don’t go. I don’t care if you only had mozzarella sticks. We aren’t doing it that way,” declared a third.

“My friends and I always split evenly. We’re not about to nickel and dime everyone’s order. We will even pay for each other if someone is short. We’re adults; if we don’t have it, we say so beforehand or we decline the invitation,” wrote someone else.

