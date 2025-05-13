She Was Left A $2 Tip After A Nasty Family Came Into Her Restaurant Minutes Before Closing Time

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Anyone who has ever worked in the service industry knows that some customers can be disrespectful. TikToker Gina (@whatsthatmeen) has been working in restaurants for 20 years, so she has had her fair share of rude customers. But one particular incident really got under her skin.

A family had come into the restaurant just minutes before it was time to close. There was a mom, a dad, and a kid. They ended up tipping her $2 on a $184 check and paid with five twenty-dollar bills and 86 one-dollar bills.

The parents each sat there on separate phone calls, chatting away even as Gina and her trainee approached them to take their orders.

They tried to get their customers’ attention, but they kept ignoring the servers and acting like they were the only people on Earth. When they were finally ready to order, it took them 10 minutes to decide what they wanted.

Gina maintained a bubbly and pleasant attitude, cracking jokes from time to time. She gave impeccable service, providing them with bread and drinks to go.

She even got them shots after the last call. Yet, these customers still acted rudely toward her and then tipped poorly, which felt like a slap in the face.

Their attitude and entitlement showed that they basically did not consider servers as human beings. Gina’s story is a reminder that kindness costs nothing.

In the comments section, several other TikTok users shared the worst tips they had ever received as servers, and the amounts they divulged were all super insulting.

“My favorite is when they pay cash and tell me to keep the change as my tip with a big old smile, and it’s like 36 cents. Like no, you keep it dude, can’t even pay for a bus ride with this, but thanks,” wrote one user.

“Someone came in 15 minutes to close recently. Ordered drinks from the bar and, of course, dinner. $80+ bill, $0 tip,” stated another.

“I got $2 on a $104 bill—last-minute table. The lady made my $2 into origami hearts. I cried,” commented someone else.

