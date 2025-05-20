She’s Cutting Off Her Niece After She Backed Out Of A Prestigious Summer Dance Camp

Nick Starichenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman has a ten-year-old niece who is part of a dance company. Her niece is quite talented, but since her sister cannot afford dance classes, she’s the one paying.

Back in March, her niece got accepted into a very prestigious summer dance camp associated with a top-tier ballet academy.

Her sister didn’t have the money to send her niece to the summer camp, but she stepped in to pay the tuition, which was $2,000 for two weeks.

“Now I am not rich, but I do well and don’t have kids, so I have expendable funds,” she explained. “Recently, on the phone with my niece, I asked which session she is in because I am coming to visit.”

“She tells me she is no longer going. When I asked why, she said because her friend couldn’t go too. Her friend was accepted, but apparently her parents couldn’t pay the fee and had hoped for a scholarship.”

“Upon hearing this, I was livid because I am sure if the other kid could pay, they would have gone without my niece. When I ask my sister about this, she says, ‘Oh, yeah, I was going to tell you, but I forgot.'”

She questioned her sister about getting a refund, and her sister admitted she was able to get 75% of it back, and she had already spent that money.

Her sister mentioned she would pay her back when she is able to, which just made her even madder. She couldn’t believe her niece would drop out of the dance camp over a ridiculous reason, and she was astounded that her sister felt entitled to keep her cash.

Not wanting to cause drama, she didn’t say anything else to her sister, but she did speak to her niece about everything.

Nick Starichenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She said to her niece that she had thought all she wanted to be was a ballerina, and she reminded her that you can’t throw away a great experience simply because your friend can’t attend with you. Her niece shrugged her shoulders, and that was it.

“I understand she’s young, but this is the time to be serious. And I actually blame her mom,” she added. “Later, I tell my sister I won’t pay for any more monthly classes until I’m made whole on my $2K.”

“She tells me that it will take her months, and I know she can’t pay for the classes. I tell her I’m not rich, and could have used that money for the new mattress I have been wanting to get (I have had mine for 10 years now).”

“She asks how I will explain this to my niece. I tell my sister at the very least, they should have told me when she changed her mind, and that not telling me and keeping my money was the last straw.”

Her sister has since called her a jerk for ripping the opportunity away from her niece, but in her opinion, it was her sister and her niece who did that. Not her.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for not wanting to pay for her niece’s dance classes.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski