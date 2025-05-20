Her Boyfriend Is $150,000 In Student Loan Debt And Wants Her To Use Her Inheritance To Pay It Off

GTeam - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 25-year-old woman doesn’t come from a rich or privileged family. She had to work her heart out to get accepted to college, and she did so with barely any loans, which is quite a feat.

As for her 28-year-old boyfriend, he’s $150,000 in student loan debt from going to the college of his dreams, and she says the degree he received hardly pays for his expenses, so he’s going to be in debt for a while.

They have been together for the last two years, and she feels that their relationship is wonderful…except for the money problems.

“I’m a software engineer making decent money ($120k) while he’s a social worker making around $45k. I respect what he does, but his financial choices stress me out,” she explained.

A month ago, she got $50,000 as an inheritance from her grandma after she passed away. She was not anticipating getting any money, but now that she has it, she thinks the best thing to do is invest it or use it for a down payment on a home.

The bottom line is she does not want to spend the cash; she wants to use it in a way that furthers her own future.

When she let her boyfriend know about her inheritance, he instantly started acting strange and saying that the money could help them both out.

A week ago, her boyfriend outright asked her to use the money to pay down his student loans, since he feels that it’s both of their debt if they get married one day.

She laughed out loud as she thought he was teasing her, but no, he was completely serious. She replied that she would not be spending the money on his loans, as they are not even engaged yet.

GTeam – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“He went off saying I was being selfish and that ’this is what couples do for each other,'” she added. “Now he’s barely speaking to me and told his friends I’m a money-hoarder who doesn’t see a future with him.”

“His sister even texted me saying I should ’invest in our relationship’ if I really loved him. My friends are split - half say I’m right to protect my finances, the others say I’m being cold and should help him since we’ve been together for 2 years.”

“[Am I the jerk] for refusing to use my inheritance to pay off my boyfriend’s student loans?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski