5 Of The Most Arrogant Zodiac Signs

simikov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Too Much Self-Love Can Be Toxic

alones – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. There’s nothing wrong with a little self-love, but some zodiac signs take it to the next level.

They know they’re the main characters and want everyone else to see it, too. They think highly of themselves—they’re unafraid to express bold opinions, constantly brag their way through every conversation, and require extra time in front of the mirror.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Arrogant Zodiac Signs

pavelvozmischev – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The stars can show who the most arrogant zodiac signs are. If you know someone who is completely self-centered in a way that is both charming and obnoxious at the same time, they’re probably one of these five signs.

1. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

simikov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You may not be all that surprised to find Leos at the top of the list. They tend to be conceited and full of themselves, but they can often get away with a lot because of how charismatic they are.

Leos have big egos and are rather stubborn. Once they get an idea into their heads, it’s hard to change their minds about it. They are the most arrogant sign of all because they fully believe they’re all that. As a result, they fly just a little too close to the sun.

2. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

F8 \ Suport Ukraine – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sagittarius is convinced that the world revolves around them. They are attractive and optimistic about life. They also think their charm makes up for their uglier qualities, such as vanity and self-centeredness.

They consider themselves to be the standard that everyone should look up to and do not understand why people may start to keep their distance.

3. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Andrey_Arkusha – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Taurus believes they’re always right, so compromise is not a word that is in their vocabulary. They can be so self-absorbed to the point where they are totally oblivious to other people’s feelings.

Their problems seem to be more important than everyone else’s and should come first. Because of this, they can come across as cold and callous.

4. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

pavelvozmischev – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Aries are busy people, and it’s tough for them to take others into consideration when they’re so preoccupied.

They have a limited amount of energy to deal with emotions, so they might not seem like they care about other people, although they do. Sensing when other people are in need is not one of their strengths; it needs to be spelled out for them.

5. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Aquarius cannot deal with other people’s emotions but expects people to help them with theirs. They are good listeners but are so incredibly stubborn that it’s just no use to try to change their minds about anything.

They can get really focused on their tasks and projects to the point where it’s like no one or nothing else exists.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan