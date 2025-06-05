5 Of The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs

halayalex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some Zodiac Signs Excel At Getting What They Want

AH Images – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Every zodiac sign has negative traits that can be used to manipulate others, but some zodiac signs just know exactly how to get what they want.

With a little natural charm and a guilt trip, they can get you to agree to almost anything. They can subtly pull strings behind the scenes and play with your emotions to manipulate you for their own goals.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs

ilolab – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

These signs are masters at persuasion, making manipulation look like an art form. They could sell sand in a desert and somehow have you apologizing even though they were the ones who crossed the line. Here are the top five most manipulative zodiac signs.

1. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

halayalex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Scorpios are secretive and distrustful of people. They are always planning and scheming their way through life in order to get what they want.

They are manipulative because they make it seem like a huge mistake to go against them in any way. They demand unwavering loyalty, and if they don’t receive it, they are willing to spill all the secrets you confided in them in the past.

2. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Geminis can be cunning and manipulative because they are two-faced. They can change themselves by adopting other characters.

They often stretch the truth and will justify their lies by saying it was for the greater good, or they were left with no other choice. They may claim they’ll do something, but won’t ever end up doing it.

3. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

annanahabed – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This sign manipulates people by making them feel stupid. Capricorns use their intelligence and knowledge to belittle others and present themselves as superior.

That way, they can make people go along with their plans. When faced with a Capricorn, it’s best to stand up to them and assert yourself to take them down a peg or two.

4. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Elena – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Leos are one of the most confident, charming, and manipulative signs in the cosmos. They have the skill to captivate others with their words.

They also tend to act innocent to minimize their behavior. Leos will do things for their own personal advantage, even if that results in negative consequences for others. But they will try to spin it in a way that makes it sound like it’s benefiting both parties.

5. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Pisces are known to be creative, generous, and special, but these traits also make them among some of the most deceptive zodiac signs.

They can use their generous nature to influence others into doing what they want and develop a passive-aggressive manner. In addition, they do not take responsibility for their actions and believe they get a pass because of how exceptional they are.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan