5 Of The Pettiest Zodiac Signs

Do You Know People Who Will Hold A Grudge Until The End Of Time?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. They will take note of every offense that was made against them and file them away in color-coded folders with timestamps. Well, their pettiness was determined by the stars. These zodiac signs have a Ph.D. in pettiness.

They aren’t likely to forget those who snubbed them in a group chat or neglected to wish them a happy birthday.

They’ll take subtle revenge when you least expect it, and you may not even know they’re the culprit unless they decide to make it known. Here are five of the pettiest zodiac signs.

1. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos won’t let you forget any wrongs you’ve done, no matter how big or small they were. They’ll remember things you told them down to the exact day and time, even if it was years ago.

They can and will use anything you say against you if they feel unhappy or wronged, so be sure not to cross them.

2. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are good at being petty without making it obvious. They don’t yell or throw tantrums, but they will pounce on you with the perfect clapback at the right time.

They collect grudges like trophies. Scorpios also can get defensive and may put down others to boost themselves up, so do not get on their bad side.

3. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are the most emotional signs, but that doesn’t mean they’re soft. They can hold a grudge like no other. If their feelings get hurt, they will exhibit major mood swings, silent treatments, and passive-aggressive behavior.

They are so petty because they have a tendency to overthink and get stuck in their thoughts, which leads to them obsessing over the smallest details.

4. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries can be vicious due to their fiery and impulsive nature. They are ruled by Mars, the planet of war, so they can be petty on occasion and lash out with a sharp comment or a spontaneous act of revenge.

Aries take action and don’t contemplate things for long, so you’ll experience their wrath quickly enough.

5. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis do not focus on the details as much as other signs, but they’re also not afraid to say what’s on their minds. Their sharp wit and dual nature also make them excellent at delivering subtle but cunning revenge. They won’t confront you directly. Instead, they will take a more sneaky approach, such as some passive-aggressive comments or cleverly placed gossip.

In addition, they are skilled with words and can talk circles around you to the point where you don’t even know what’s going on anymore.

