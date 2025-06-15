She Returned Her Nephew’s Birthday Present After He Broke Her Windshield And Her Sister Refused To Pay For The Damage

Vagengeim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 19-year-old girl is currently in college, and she’s had to work overtime at her job to afford what she has in life, including her car, which she spent the last four years saving up to purchase.

Now, she has a nine-year-old nephew, and last week, she bought him a brand-new computer for his birthday with the help of her fiancé.

Yesterday, her sister and her nephew were at her house, and her sister hates to discipline her nephew. So while she adores the kid, he often acts spoiled and bratty, as her sister doesn’t make him behave. She has tried to address this with her sister, but she won’t do a thing about it.

Her nephew and her sister were playing outside in the yard, and she had to defrost chicken so she could make dinner.

While she was in her house, she heard a smashing sound, and when she came back out, the windshield on her car was completely shattered.

There was an enormous rock sitting inside her car, which explained the windshield damage, and she was livid.

“We have cameras in our backyard and a dash cam in our car. We looked at the cameras to see that my nephew had taken a huge rock and thrown it at our windshield,” she said.

“I was shaking because of how upset I was. I worked hard for that car. I asked my sister, ‘Why weren’t you supervising him?’ My sister said, ‘I was.’ I said, ‘If you were you wouldn’t have let him throw a giant…rock at my car. How do you plan to fix the situation?'”

“My sister looked at me like I was insane, and said, ‘You should have been out here watching your car if you were so worried about him causing damage.'”

Her fiancé made her sister and nephew leave, so they did. An hour after that, she went right back to the store to return her nephew’s birthday gift.

However, her sister then texted her to ask that she bring the present by early, so she informed her sister that it had been returned to pay for her windshield.

Her sister quickly called their parents, and they, in turn, called her to yell at her for making her nephew cry since he no longer has a birthday present to open from her.

She’s left wondering if she was mean to return his birthday present.

