5 Of The Rudest Zodiac Signs

Don’t You Wish Everybody Was Nice?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. While some people are sugar and spice and everything nice, others will say whatever is on their minds, even if it’s a little mean and, regardless of whether anyone asked.

Astrology may not be an exact science, but some signs really just have no filter. Not everyone was born to be the emotional support friend.

Here Are 5 Of The Rudest Zodiac Signs

Whether it’s bluntness or an aversion to small talk, these five zodiac signs have a reputation for rudeness. Most of the time, they’re not actively trying to be rude—it’s just their aura. So, consider yourself warned!

1. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are overly confident, which makes them come off as rude. Their egos can get so big that they often look down on everyone else around them.

They are incredibly condescending, bossy, and controlling. Sometimes, they can become full of themselves. They don’t mean to be cruel, but they lose sight of niceties when focused on what they believe truly matters—success and efficiency.

2. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis are clever, witty, and talkative, but they have sharp tongues that make them careless with their words. They might blurt out things that are insensitive.

They do not intend to be malicious, but sensitive people may get offended by their remarks. Geminis can also be bullies, particularly when you disagree with them. What makes them really rude is their tendency to be two-faced.

3. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus isn’t aware of how rude they can be. If you try to call them out for it, they will turn around and blame you for making them act the way they do.

They can be vicious because they won’t own up to their behavior, so it can be a challenge to stand up to them.

4. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos are rude because of how aggressive they are. Their honesty can be very direct but unpleasant to hear. They are born to be leaders, so they’re always telling people what to do.

This can verge into the territory of rudeness and bossiness. They do not mean to be so blunt all the time, but still, they could really work on their rudeness.

5. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries is a hothead and can be extremely rude. They have a straightforward, no-nonsense communication style that can easily be taken as disrespectful. They value action over tip-toeing around people’s feelings, so they will not sugarcoat their words.

As a fire sign, they are both passionate and feisty. But just because they have a big and fiery personality doesn’t mean they can’t also be kind. Their directness can be refreshing and hurtful all at once. In any case, you should be careful around an Aries because you’ll be playing with fire.

