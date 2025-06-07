7 Signs You’re Doing A Good Job Healing Following A Breakup

The Emotions That Hit You After A Breakup Can Be Overwhelming

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. The sheer amount of pain you experience after a breakup can be so large that, sometimes, it seems like it’ll last forever.

Whether you were betrayed and forced to call it quits or just mutually decided to part ways with your ex, the rollercoaster of emotions afterward is jarring.

Here Are 7 Signs You’re Doing A Good Job Healing From Your Breakup

But thankfully, this whirlwind doesn’t last forever. You’ll slowly start to move on and rediscover life without a partner until, one day, you realize that you’re no longer spiraling over your split, for instance, or even just thinking about your ex anymore.

These little epiphanies can be seriously freeing, proving that you’re on the right track to healing. So, in case you need another reminder of the progress you’re making, here are seven signs you’re doing a good job healing from your breakup.

1. You’ve Become Comfortable With Your Own Presence

I believe that one of the toughest parts of ending a relationship is losing the built-in safety net you once had. With a partner, you practically always have someone to talk to, laugh with, and generally just experience life together.

Then, when you’re suddenly alone, forced to grapple with your own thoughts and go about your day-to-day solo, it can be disorienting and deeply uncomfortable.

But the more you do it, the more natural it will feel again. And if you’re beginning to appreciate personal time as an opportunity to reflect, get to know yourself better, and just enjoy some peace and quiet, you’re definitely on the road to recovery.

2. You No Longer Check Up On Your Ex’s Life

In my opinion, this is a huge sign of healing. Maybe you still had their location, even after your breakup, and you continued checking where they were at all different times of the day just to feel connected to them again.

Or, you began stalking their social media profiles to see what they were up to and whether they were “moving on.”

When you let go of the need to know about your ex’s life, you’re flipping a switch. Suddenly, your focus isn’t on what they’re doing or how they’re feeling; it’s about you and your feelings.

3. You’re Putting Your Own Well-Being First

After exiting your relationship, you probably realized just how much more time (and freedom) you had to really prioritize yourself.

You might’ve been putting off certain things, like exercising or going to therapy, while with your ex, but now, there’s nothing holding you back.

If you’ve started focusing on your health and well-being during your newfound single life, kudos to you. You deserve to do whatever makes you feel like the best version of yourself, whether it has to do with your mental or physical well-being.

4. You Started A New Hobby

Starting a new hobby lands in a similar vein. Again, you may have put off your personal goals or interests because your ex didn’t support your endeavors, or you just felt bogged down and emotionally drained by your past relationship.

Now, though, you’re getting back out there and exploring things that make you happy. From joining a sports club to taking an art class or even just reading again during peaceful nights at home, hobbies are wonderful for rebuilding your confidence and helping you feel like yourself again.

5. You’re Spending Time With Friends, Both New And Old

Sadly, most people tend to drift away from their friends in at least some capacity while they’re in a relationship. And since you’re no longer tethered to your ex, your newfound free time and independence are opening up the door to reconnecting with old friends and even making new ones.

Continue getting out there and growing your social circle. You don’t need a romantic partner to feel supported and appreciated; friends are just as meaningful.

6. You Have Stopped Dwelling On Mistakes Or Regrets

Regardless of who initiated the breakup, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of wondering “what went wrong” or what you “could’ve done differently.”

We all make mistakes and have regrets, though, and at some point, we just have to accept the things we cannot change.

Perhaps you’ve recently realized that you’re no longer thinking about the downfall of your relationship, questioning who “won” or “lost,” or how you might’ve been able to save it. Instead, you’re practicing forgiveness and acceptance to give yourself peace of mind, which is a major win.

7. You’re Actually Looking Forward To Your Next Chapter

Lastly, how liberating is it when you go from being terrified of what’s next to actually feeling excited for the next chapter in your life?

If you’ve stopped fearing change and now embrace it, you are doing an amazing job bouncing back.

Maybe you’re looking at new jobs, thinking of going back to school, planning a vacation with friends, considering moving, or simply just excited about enjoying the summer ahead. No matter what’s bringing you joy right now, soak up the enthusiasm and take advantage of the new opportunities at your fingertips.

