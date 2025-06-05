5 Ways To Make Your Backyard Feel More Private And Secluded

rodho - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Privacy Is A Beautiful Thing, Especially In Your Own Backyard

slavun – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

When you’re trying to sunbathe in peace or sip your iced coffee on a lounge chair without commentary, you don’t want the whole neighborhood staring at you while you do your thing. Privacy matters so you can truly kick back and relax.

Here Are 5 Ways To Make Your Backyard Feel More Private

rodho – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

There are many ways to turn your backyard into a tranquil sanctuary. Whether it’s a fence, a pergola, or a hedge, you can find something that will suit your aesthetic.

Here are five ways to make your backyard feel more private. These upgrades don’t just block out your surroundings—they build your dream oasis.

1. Layer Lush Foliage

Marina April – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

A natural organic barrier of tall grasses, plants, and shrubs enclosing your outdoor space can really help separate you from the rest of the world.

Tall hedges, non-invasive bamboo, and fast-growing evergreens create a lush, leafy barricade that blocks out nosy neighbors and offers a secret garden vibe.

2. Add A Patio Privacy Screen

Istvan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Don’t have any lush greenery to shield you from prying eyes? Try adding a patio privacy screen instead. They are usually made of metal, either iron or galvanized steel.

They are relatively easy to install and come in various designs, so you don’t have to sacrifice your style. In addition, they still let in some natural light, as opposed to a solid wall, which would make your yard feel less open and airy.

3. Put Up A Pergola

Javani LLC – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

For more privacy, put up a pergola. You can hang string lights and outdoor curtains to make your outdoor space feel cozy, warm, and welcoming.

Nothing looks more carefree than billowy curtains fluttering in the breeze. Choose curtains with weather-resistant fabric so your curtains won’t look sad after one rainstorm. It’s low effort but highly rewarding.

4. Install A Trellis

luengo_ua – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Another way to make your backyard more private is to install a trellis with climbing plants. Roses, in particular, will add beauty, color, and fragrance to your space.

The structure you choose should be strong enough to bear the weight of the flowers. They can outgrow the frame, so prune the roses regularly to keep them in good condition. You can also grow climbing roses on pillars or arches.

5. Use Patio Umbrellas

Joe – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Finally, you can use patio umbrellas to create backyard privacy. The umbrellas are designed to tilt in different directions, so you have the ability to angle them toward a certain neighbor’s house if you wish. They also offer shade on hot summer days. With patio umbrellas, you can sit outside and enjoy your backyard any time of the year.

Overall, it takes some strategy to achieve seclusion. These five backyard privacy tips will allow you to have a space where family and friends can gather for drinks, good conversation, and relaxation without the neighborhood being invited just by proximity.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan