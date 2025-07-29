She’s A Psychic Uber Driver Connecting Passengers With Spirits

TikTok - @samanthaspeaks1212 - pictured above is Samantha

As a psychic Uber driver, TikToker Samantha (@samanthaspeaks1212) can read the auras of everyone she picks up for a ride.

The spirits will tell her all about these people, and sometimes, they insist that she let the people know what they’re saying. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or stuck in a situationship, she’s the ride-share you didn’t know you needed.

For example, the other day, a lady got into her car with a dog that was super old. She told Samantha that they were on their way to the veterinarian because she had to put the dog down. Samantha asked her if there was someone “on the other side” waiting for the dog.

The lady told her that her husband had passed away from cancer a few months ago, and he was very close to the dog.

The spirits urged Samantha to tell the lady that her husband was waiting to feed the dog something sweet because it would be a comfort to her.

Samantha suddenly smelled the scent of vanilla. The lady said that her husband used to love feeding vanilla wafers to the dog. The lady felt comforted by Samantha’s words, just as the spirits told her.

Then, a few days ago, another lady got into Samantha’s car and started talking about the bad decisions she had been making lately.

All of a sudden, Samantha caught a whiff of a man, like sweat mixed with cologne. So, she asked the lady if there was a man on the other side she thinks about when making these decisions.

The lady stated that her dad had passed away recently, and she used to always go to him for guidance. Now that he’s not around, she keeps messing up.

Samantha informed her that her father has been watching over her and is disappointed in her decisions, but she could still go to him for advice.

Samantha then saw a feather. The lady excitedly told her that her dad used to love dressing up. Every time he dressed up, he would put a feather in his hat.

Samantha never really knows how people will respond to her psychic abilities, but it’s certainly a skill that has come in handy and earned her some friends.

