She Got Bit By A Copperhead Snake While Gardening At Home

ccestep8 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Since TikToker Brenda (@brendapugh15) retired, she has been doing a lot more gardening at her home in Texas.

Recently, she was cleaning out one of her flower beds when a copperhead snake bit her hand. She was able to snap a photo of the red and yellow snake because she figured the doctor would need it.

She must’ve yelled out in pain because a neighbor asked her what was wrong. When she told him that a snake just bit her, he said that she needed to go to the emergency room immediately. She called her daughter to take her because she lived in the same neighborhood.

But even though her daughter was on the way over, she decided to call for an ambulance because the pain hit her out of nowhere.

The ambulance pulled up within three minutes and began taking care of her right away. There was a helipad in her neighborhood, so she was flown to the trauma unit in downtown Fort Worth.

She stayed in the hospital for 48 hours. During that time, they marked the swelling of her arm to track the snake venom’s movement.

The goal was to get the venom to move down her arm and up to the shoulder. They continued giving her pain medicine because the pain was so excruciating.

She is still unable to bend her wrist back and is now being monitored by her primary care physician. She also scheduled the snake wrangler to come to her house and clear out the backyard.

There are a lot of large plants in her yard, which provide great coverage for snakes. Brenda and her husband live next to the river, so snakes are pretty common in the area.

ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The snake that bit Brenda was a copperhead. These snakes have dark-colored crossbands along their bodies. Their heads are also wider than their necks.

Juveniles have a bright yellow or yellow-green tail. Copperheads reside across the eastern and central regions of the United States.

Many TikTok users shared their own snakebite stories in the comments section. Apparently, getting bitten by a venomous snake is one of the most painful things you can experience.

“I was bitten by a water moccasin when I was 17. It only got me with one fang, and that’s the only reason I’m still here. It took 18 hours to get the antivenom on board. I survived, but it was horrible!” commented one user.

“My mother-in-law stepped on a nest of baby copperheads while walking her dogs at dusk. Wasn’t paying attention and stepped right on them while wearing sandals. She almost lost her foot. Thankful for your healing!” shared another.

“My dad was bitten as a child from a copperhead snake back in the 1940s. He stepped over a log and was bitten, and walked a lot before telling his dad he was bitten. His foot/leg was so swollen that his leg of his pajamas had to be cut off him. He survived it, but was so scared of snakes his entire life,” wrote a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan