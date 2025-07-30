She Says Her Daughter Had A Near-Death Experience On A Roller Coaster And She Had To Hold Her In Her Seat The Whole Time

belyaaa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A mother is calling out the amusement park, Canada’s Wonderland, for negligence after her daughter was improperly buckled in on the new AlpenFury ride.

When TikToker Kristina (@lifewithlocklyn) and her 10-year-old daughter went on the AlpenFury, they did not expect to have a near-death experience.

So, the ride had only been open for a couple of days. Before going on the ride, they tried out the test seat. They both felt comfortable with the way the lap bar fit, so they decided to go on the ride.

An employee was rapidly pushing down on the restraints of each seat. Her daughter looked at her and informed her that her seat wasn’t tight enough. Kristina noticed that there was a large gap between the lap bar and the top of her thigh.

They had been on many rollercoasters before. Her daughter had been riding rollercoasters since she was six. Usually, another employee would come by to test the seats further, but no one ever came. Kristina heard the employees talking as if they were about to start the ride.

Her daughter’s seat was still not secure. She was able to wriggle herself under the lap bar easily. Kristina tried to reach over and push down the bar herself.

She started shouting at the employee who did her restraints. Her daughter was freaking out and giving the thumbs-down signal.

The employee told Kristina to push down on the bar herself. In the middle of their conversation, he looked up at the ride operator and gave him the all-clear signal. The ride started moving, and Kristina was in full panic mode.

She frantically pushed down on her daughter’s lap bar and got it to click one more time, but there was still a large gap. Her daughter was looking at her with terror in her eyes.

Kristina maneuvered her arm out of her seat and held down her daughter’s restraint for the whole ride, desperately trying to keep her in her seat.

When the ride was over, Kristina finally let go. Her hands were shaking and cramped from hanging on so tightly. The employee who did her restraints looked at them and said, “She’s good.”

Kristina immediately told him that her daughter was not secure and was hanging out of her seat, yet he gave the all-clear.

Again, he just replied with, “She’s good.” Kristina and her daughter exited the ride in distress and headed to the gift shop to ask for photos.

But since the ride was so new, the photos were not available yet. So, Kristina went to the guest services department and filed a complaint.

They waited for the park ride manager to speak to them. The manager was great and did not make any excuses for the staff’s behavior.

He also said he would review video footage from the cameras. He then sent them away with two funnel cake vouchers and a promise to fix this situation.

A week later, she received an email saying that safety procedures were discussed in their staff meeting. If someone was uncomfortable with the way their lap bar was placed, the staff needed to double-check it.

“I wanted them to change a policy or implement a policy…it’s standard on multiple other rides that their work and their safety gets double-checked. That’s what I wanted, not a funnel cake,” said Kristina.

Now, Kristina recommends strapping your own kids in before sitting down on a ride because apparently, that’s the only way to guarantee their safety.

In response to the incident, Canada’s Wonderland looked into the matter and found that all safety procedures had been followed.

“We conducted an internal review and determined the correct safety checks were completed and the ride functioned as designed. All guests completed the ride safely,” said a spokesperson for the park.

