A Kindergartener Had A Full Breakdown Over Needing Help Wiping His Butt, And The School Nurse Was Called In To Help

When you’re the school nurse, you’re prepared for scraped knees and tummy aches. But it’s not every day that a pint-sized human has a full-on bathroom meltdown that you need to assist with.

TikToker @erizzabef is sharing a comical story involving a kindergartener needing help in the bathroom.

Her mom is an elementary school nurse, so she never has a shortage of stories. During one of the first weeks of school, she received a phone call from the kindergarten teacher saying that there was a poop emergency.

So, she made her way to the classroom, and the teacher pointed to the bathroom built into the classroom.

She went into the bathroom and saw a little boy sitting on the toilet. He was so small that his feet didn’t even touch the ground.

The little boy told her that he needed help with wiping his butt. She informed him that he was in kindergarten now, so he could wipe his own butt.

He got really upset and started screaming and crying about how he couldn’t do it by himself and needed help. She began hyping him up and encouraging him to wipe his butt.

The class was trying to read The Very Hungry Caterpillar, but none of the kids were paying attention. They were laughing and giggling at this little boy crying about wiping his butt.

Finally, after about 20 minutes, she gave him two options. He could either wipe his butt or pull his pants up without wiping.

After a lot of hesitation, he decided to wad up the toilet paper and wipe his butt. Then, he got down off the toilet and joined the rest of the class for story time.

Two weeks before the last day of school, he walked into the nurse’s office and announced that he had pooped his pants because he didn’t want to wipe his butt again.

The comments section was filled with parents and school staff sharing similar stories. Turns out, there are always poop incidents that occur in kindergarten.

“I told my daughter who’s going into kindergarten that she has to wipe her butt before she goes into kindergarten. She decided she wants to go to preschool again, and she will wipe her butt when she’s six,” commented one TikTok user.

“3rd grader comes in howling and screaming with abdominal pain, sweating, doubled over. Nurse puts him on the toilet. Nothing. More screaming and sweating. Nurse fears an appendix rupture. Calls paramedics…Kid is ballistic and runs to the bathroom. He’s screaming behind the locked door. We can’t get in. He stops screaming…he just delivered a football-sized turd,” wrote another.

“When I was teaching kindergarten, a mother didn’t understand why I couldn’t wipe her son. He also got completely undressed to go to the bathroom,” added someone else.

