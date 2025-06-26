She Went On A Sushi Date With A Guy Looking For A Tradwife Who Had Bad Breath

dianagrytsku - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

After taking a break from dating for three weeks, TikToker Aisha (@aishainparis) went on a first date with a guy who wanted a traditional stay-at-home wife. It was not the best reintroduction to dating after her hiatus.

So, they matched on a dating app and started chatting. When he asked her what type of man she was looking for, she told him that she wanted to be with a kind, funny, well-traveled, smart man who had been to therapy and liked to provide for his significant other.

He wanted to be with a woman who was kind and selfless and had values fit for raising his kids. He referred to himself as a provider, a protector, and someone who would make decisions for the family.

Aisha thought that they might not be right for each other because she did not consider herself to be selfless.

She had dreams and ambitions to chase and was not sure that she ever wanted to have kids. She also preferred to have an equal role in decision-making.

They still made plans to go out for sushi as she wanted to ease herself back into dating. The first thing she noticed about him was that his breath was bad.

It was almost as if he was surrounded by a cloud of stink. He was also a very serious person and did not laugh at her jokes.

When they got to talking about women and gender, he brought up how men and women needed to stop competing with each other and complained about how birth rates were going down.

He claimed that women needed to face their fears about the dangers of giving birth and compared it to other dangerous activities like driving or skydiving. He even talked about how his mom loved to take care of the family.

When the check came, he let it sit for 20 minutes before finally paying for their meal.

Furthermore, he tried to invite himself back to her place, but she told him she was busy. In the end, she told him she wasn’t feeling a strong connection and wished him luck on his dating journey.

