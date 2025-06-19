She Was Working The Graveyard Shift Alone At A Funeral Home When The Doors Slammed Shut

When TikToker @relictrailers worked at a funeral home, she experienced many creepy things, but what scared her the most was when she was this one time she was working by herself, but she realized she was not alone.

Her family is in the funeral business, and she used to work the graveyard shift at a funeral home from midnight to noon.

During the shift, she was supposed to go into the cooler where the bodies were kept and process them.

So, one night, around three in the morning, she went into the cooler and propped the heavy door open with an industrial trash can while the radio was playing.

She was double-checking that everything was right and going over the paperwork when the trash can fell over, and the door slammed shut.

She was indoors, so there was no wind. Nobody else was there, either. She was the only one working. But it was as if someone had kicked the trash can over and forcefully closed the door.

Luckily, the cooler door was not locked. She quickly ran out of the cooler and sat in her car until six in the morning when the next shift showed up.

In the comments section, some TikTok users shared freaky stories of their own, providing firsthand accounts that the supernatural activity may take place after all.

“Okay, I do have a spooky funeral home story. I remember when my father’s mother died, Consuelo. I remember what color dress she wore. I told my mother I was going to the restroom at the funeral home. I walked in, and she was sitting there on one of the couches or chairs they have in there with the same dress as she’s getting buried in, her hands folded on her lap,” wrote one user.

“My family lived in a very old funeral home. The furnace stopped working, so my dad took it completely apart. At midnight, it began to run on its own,” commented another.

“I used to work down the hall from the morgue at the hospital that’s like 120 years old. The windows in my office were sealed shut, and strangely enough, I was always getting sick. I transferred to a different hospital,” added someone else.

