Her 92-Year-Old Client Missed Her Hair Appointment Because She Was Hooking Up With A Guy

Louis-Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

When her 92-year-old client didn’t come into the hair salon for her weekly appointment, TikToker Allie (@allierenee820) was concerned. Her client, Ms. Joyce, got a curling iron roller set each week and was never late.

She has consistently been on time for her appointments in all the time Allie has had her as a client. In fact, she was actually always early because she would be waiting at the door of the salon before it even opened.

But when Allie showed up, Ms. Joyce wasn’t there. After waiting for some time, Ms. Joyce still hadn’t made an appearance.

So, like any good hairstylist, Allie called the facility that Ms. Joyce lived in to check up on her. She thought something might’ve happened to Ms. Joyce since she was getting up there in age.

What she did not expect was a casual call back from Ms. Joyce about five minutes later, informing her that she missed her appointment because she had been “sleeping somewhere else” the night before.

Ms. Joyce might’ve skipped out on her hairdo, but she sure did not miss out on any late-night fun.

It turned out that Ms. Joyce was not the only retiree who had been living her best life.

Many TikTok users flooded the comments section with wild stories about their own grandmothers or elderly friends.

No matter how old you get, it seems that the need for a little mischief does not go away.

“My 84-year-old bestie constantly says she’s looking for a bed buddy. No one younger than her kids (50’s and 60’s). She’s stunning, sharp, and a shameless flirt. She’s me in 40 years. Girls just want to be admired, loved, and have a roll in the hay no matter the age,” commented one user.

“So, my grandma was an ‘honorary sheriff’ at her local station and got caught trying to take everyone’s guns. And her excuse was, ‘I’m 90 years old; what are they going to do, arrest me?’ When they get to be that age, there’s no rules; it’s just lawless!” exclaimed another.

“My grandma would go to adult daycare and had two boyfriends in there. They would come on opposite days,” stated a third.

Emily Chan