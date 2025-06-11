Her Doctor Falsely Wrote She Had Two Kids In Her Chart

JustLife - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Going to the doctor is stressful enough without having to worry about imaginary children, too. One woman recently went to a doctor’s appointment for a checkup and found out her medical chart falsely stated that she had two kids.

When TikToker Emily (@vlogqueen1000) went to the doctor’s, she was in for a confusing surprise, which is definitely not something you want to experience in a medical context.

At first, everything was going normally, with the nurse confirming the medications she was taking. But then, the nurse asked if Emily had two kids.

Emily told her that she did not have two kids. So, the nurse asked if she had been pregnant twice before.

Again, Emily said no and pointed out that she was born in 2005, so it would’ve been difficult to have had two kids by now.

The nurse kept asking her questions to make sure because, for some reason, the doctor noted that she had two kids in her chart. Doctors and nurses rely on patients’ medical charts to ensure that they are providing the proper care.

If the records are inaccurate, the wrong information could hurt the patient and result in serious consequences. Overall, Emily’s experience highlights the importance of advocating for yourself because errors can be made, and you’ll need to correct them.

Many TikTok users shared their real-life stories about finding mistakes in their medical charts in the comments section, illustrating just how common these kinds of errors are.

It’s kind of scary to realize how flawed the healthcare system is.

JustLife – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“My doctor put in my chart that I was 600 pounds. Next visit, the nurse laughed because she was like you lost a lot of weight in six months,” commented one user.

“When I was 18 or 19, I went in for a routine checkup. On my paperwork, it said I have anxiety after childbirth. I do have anxiety, but I’ve never been pregnant in my life, lol,” stated another.

“They randomly put I couldn’t swallow pills in my chart. And brought out a whole special person to teach me how to swallow pills, and I was so confused. And she was too when I effortlessly swallowed them,” added someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan