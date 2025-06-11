After Stalking Her Husband’s Affair Partner Extensively, She Actually Feels Bad For This Woman

Feeling sorry for the person your spouse cheated on you with isn’t something you hear about every day, but after this woman extensively stalked her husband’s affair partner, she actually feels bad for the other woman.

Now, she never pictured being the kind of wife who would creep on her husband’s affair partner via social media, but that’s what happened after she discovered her husband wasn’t being faithful.

Her husband’s affair partner wasn’t a casual fling – this woman is someone her husband laughed and talked with.

Her husband texted his affair partner while they were eating dinner together. Her husband’s affair partner is one of his coworkers, and she met this woman one time at the company holiday party.

“I remember thinking she was pretty, but not threatening. She had a baby face and wore oversized sweaters like she was hiding from the world. I never thought she’d become a wound I couldn’t stop picking,” she explained.

“After I found out, I didn’t confront her. I didn’t blow up her inbox or send nasty messages. Instead, I followed her. Quietly. Obsessively. I watched her post brunches and gym selfies, and blurry sunsets with Taylor Swift lyrics.”

“I zoomed in on backgrounds, looking for clues. Was he with her when she posted this? Is that his jacket in the corner? Every time she smiled in a selfie, it felt like a slap. Like she had taken something from me and was parading around untouched.”

Her husband’s affair partner went dark on social media for a period of time, and when this woman resumed posting, her tone was different.

Gone were the sparkly, shiny, upbeat posts, and they were replaced with lengthy notes about trying to change toxic behaviors and learning to forgive herself.

Her husband’s affair partner appeared to be exhausted and skinnier in her photos she shared on the internet. All of a sudden, she no longer considered her husband’s affair partner to be a vile person she should hate.

She began to see the human side of the other woman. This woman seemed to be devastated, and like she got wrapped up in a situation she didn’t bargain for.

While this woman is part of the reason why her husband broke her heart, she wasn’t really the one to blame.

“I realized something: while I was trying to make sense of my pain, she was probably doing the same. My husband had a choice,” she added.

“He chose. So did she, yes, but he had vows. And I was sitting there resenting a stranger more than the man who lied to my face. So I stopped watching her. I unfollowed. I muted her name in my head.”

“And then, I confronted him. Really confronted. It wasn’t dramatic or cinematic, just painfully honest. And then I left. I used to think hating the other woman would help me heal. It didn’t. What helped was remembering that she wasn’t the one who promised me forever.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

