Her Ex Humiliated Her By Asked If She Could Babysit His New Girlfriend’s Daughter Since She Always Wanted To Be A Mom

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you think it’s possible to be friends with your ex? I don’t think it’s always the best idea. This woman and her ex split up ten months ago after close to three years of dating.

When the breakup occurred, she was proud of them both for handling the end in a mature way. So when her ex asked if they could stay friends anyway, she said yes.

“We’d check in every few weeks. Send memes. Share Spotify playlists. I thought, ‘Wow, maybe we really can do this platonic thing,'” she explained.

A week ago, her ex reached out wanting to know if she could do him an enormous favor. He went on to inform her that his new girlfriend had to work a double shift.

Although his girlfriend had a babysitter lined up to watch her daughter, the babysitter canceled at the last minute, leaving his girlfriend stuck.

She literally spent the next 20 minutes staring at that message and rereading it, since she was that shocked by his request.

“He thought I’d just slip into free babysitter mode for a woman I’ve never met, for a child that’s not mine, for a man who dumped me,” she added.

“He actually said, ‘You’re good with kids and you always wanted to be a mom, so I figured…’ I blocked him. I didn’t even reply. But I still feel insulted. Humiliated.”

“So no, we weren’t ‘friends.’ I was just convenient. Again.”

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

It’s pretty wild that her ex thought he could use her as a free babysitter, and the way he threw in there that he thought she would say yes, since she dreamt of being a mom, is beyond offensive.

While ghosting isn’t always the best response to situations, I think her ex earned that after how rude he was to her.

What do you think, and what advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski