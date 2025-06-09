Her Ex-Husband’s New Wife Removed Her As The Emergency Contact For Her Daughter’s School

sepy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 29-year-old woman has a 7-year-old daughter with her 32-year-old ex-husband. A year ago, her ex got married to his 33-year-old new wife named Heather.

Heather has jumped right into being involved with her daughter and will braid her hair, bring her to soccer practice, and do other things a parent does.

“I appreciate the help, but Heather has started calling herself ‘bonus mom’ and introducing herself as ‘my daughter’s mom,'” she explained.

“When I confronted her, she said it’s just ‘a modern family thing’ and I’m being insecure. Last week, my daughter’s school sent out forms for emergency contacts.”

Well, it turns out that Heather listed herself as her daughter’s primary emergency contact and took her name off the forms.

She only figured this out after she requested her daughter’s file from the school and saw Heather’s name listed, not her own.

She then asked that Heather’s name be taken off the list completely, unless her name was also put down as a primary emergency contact.

“My ex said I’m being ‘vindictive’ and that Heather has ‘done more for our daughter in the past year than I did during the divorce,'” she added.

“I reminded him I was the one working two jobs to keep a roof over her head while he moved in with Heather six weeks after filing. He told me I’m punishing Heather for his choices.”

“[Am I the jerk] for insisting the school prioritize my contact info and not Heather’s?”

What do you think about her making sure she’s the primary emergency contact for her daughter instead of her ex’s new wife?

Personally, I think if you’re a mom, you should absolutely be listed as the primary contact and shouldn’t stand for someone else removing you as such!

