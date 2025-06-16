His Wife’s Been Complaining To Everyone That She’s A Single Mom Since He Works Long Hours

How would you feel if your spouse complained to everyone that they’re a single parent only because you work a lot?

This 31-year-old man has a 29-year-old wife who’s a stay-at-home mom, and they have a three-year-old son together.

He’s the breadwinner in the family, and he works as a contractor. His work days routinely require him to be on the job for 10 to 12 hours straight, so he works a lot.

“Lately, she’s been venting online and to friends, saying she feels like a single mom because I’m ‘never around,'” he explained.

“I get that she’s overwhelmed, I am too, but I’m working my [backside] off to keep us afloat. The other night, I heard her refer to herself as a ‘solo parent’ during a Zoom call with her mom.”

“After she hung up, I told her that I didn’t appreciate that. I’m not partying, I’m not neglecting our family, I’m working. She said I’m being defensive and that she ‘feels like a single mom’ because she handles everything alone at home.”

To be fair, his wife is able to be a stay-at-home mom because he works so hard and makes enough money to support their family, so it’s hurtful to him that she’s failing to see everything that he’s doing for her and their son.

From his wife’s perspective, it’s easy to feel lonely when you’re home alone all day with a toddler and most likely are not interacting with a lot of adults.

He does feel guilty for how he handled things with his wife, and he doesn’t want to invalidate her feelings; however, he feels that she’s ignoring his sacrifices and contributions.

Do you think he was wrong to inform his wife that she’s actually not a single mom? What advice do you have for him to help them both feel better about all this?

You can read the original post below.

