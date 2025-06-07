Her Parents Hired People To Kidnap Her And Send Her To A Wilderness Camp

anatoliy_gleb - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Cam (@cami.weems) was 14 years old, she was sent to Blue Ridge Wilderness Therapy for four months.

She was not failing school or doing drugs. She was simply emotional and misunderstood. It was at a time when her dad had just become a single father, and he didn’t know what else to do.

On the day after Valentine’s Day, a strange man and woman came into her room at 5 a.m. while she was half-asleep.

They told her to get up and escorted her out of the house. She was frozen with fear, so she just did as they said.

As they were walking out, she passed her father’s and siblings’ rooms. Everyone was in a peaceful slumber.

Still, she stayed silent and swallowed her screams. The man and woman shoved her into a black truck waiting outside.

When she glanced at the GPS, she saw that it was set to the destination of Clayton, Georgia and that it was over 400 miles away from her home.

The stench in the truck was horrible. It smelled like rotten mangoes and stale smoke. The man played ’90s indie rock the entire ride and stopped three times for smoke breaks.

He had dreadlocks, glasses, and about five teeth left in his mouth. The woman had multiple tattoos, long black hair, and gray gums.

anatoliy_gleb – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Cam cried during the first half of the trip and slept during the other half. When they finally arrived, they drove deep into the woods and dropped her off at the camp.

It was the middle of winter and only 18 degrees outside. Every single day she was at the camp, they forced her to hike miles through rain and snow. There were no real bathrooms or showers.

She and the other kids slept under blue tarps tied between trees and ate nothing but rice and lentils. If they weren’t able to make a fire with a bow drill, they wouldn’t get to eat dinner.

They were only allowed to communicate with their family through letters. However, the staff would read through the letters, and if the letters had bad information in them, they would throw them away.

The kids also were not allowed to know the time or day. They could not have mirrors or anything resembling a sharp object.

After four months of surviving in the wilderness, her dad came to visit. She was ecstatic to see him and was eventually able to convince him to let her go home. She no longer lives with her dad but has managed to forgive him and still talks to him.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan