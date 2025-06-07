A Waitress Shamelessly Flirted With Her Boyfriend Right In Front Of Her

Evgeniy Kalinovskiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There’s being bold and shooting your shot…and then there’s shameless arrogance. One day, TikToker Lily (@user473828417) and her boyfriend went out to get dinner, and their waitress flirted with her boyfriend right in front of her face as if she was auditioning for The Bachelor.

When they were seated at the restaurant, the waitress did not even look at her once. She treated her like she was invisible and only spoke to Lily’s boyfriend. This behavior continued throughout the meal.

As the waitress was taking Lily’s order, she decided to get the loaded potato as a side. The waitress started listing a bunch of options for toppings for the potato.

There were way too many to choose from, so Lily changed her mind and opted for the broccoli as a side instead.

The waitress let out a little condescending giggle and said that was probably the best idea. Lily’s jaw dropped, and she started laughing in disbelief.

Apparently, the waitress was trying to fat-shame her for wanting to eat a potato. For the rest of the meal, the waitress ignored Lily and only addressed her boyfriend.

When the waitress came to pick up their check, she looked Lily’s boyfriend up and down, smiled at him seductively, and walked away.

Lily and her boyfriend just looked at each other in shock. Even now, Lily is still angry about the waitress’s audacity.

In the comments section, several other women shared similar experiences and how they handled them. It’s wild to think that there are this many waitresses who are rude to fellow women.

“I got a waitress fired for this. I literally had to order through my boyfriend and all his guy friends because she wouldn’t even look at me,” commented one user.

“The few times that this happened to me, I pay and the waitress gets zero tip and manager is made aware of the situation and why she got no tip,” wrote another.

“This happened to me at Red Robin and she even went so far as offering him a secret menu and never filled up my water, only his,” added a third.

