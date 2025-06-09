She Was Chased By A Man While Walking In New York City

romanslavik.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

While TikToker Aly Kima (@alykima) was dropping off a birthday gift for her friend at the Lower East Side, she was chased by a strange man on the street. It was 7:30 p.m. and was shaping up to be a lovely evening. She thought she would be safe.

But as she was walking down the street, she spotted a man touching himself out in the open. She immediately crossed the street and picked up her pace.

Then, she heard another man behind her say, “Excuse me miss.” Aly did not look back. She started sprinting at full speed.

She could hear him running behind her, but she still did not turn around. The man who tried to speak to her even sounded friendly and polite, but she still sensed danger.

“This is your reminder that there is not a single thing that any man needs from you ever. If you are walking on the street, whether you are alone or with friends, no man should be asking you for the time, for directions, for anything. You do not owe anyone a thing,” Aly stated.

She managed to get away from him but did end up losing her favorite bag charm in the process. All that matters is that she’s safe.

She hopes other women will listen to their intuition and find the courage to be rude and impolite when the situation calls for it.

Being “mean” can keep you out of harm’s way and potentially save your life.

In the comments section, many women shared similar experiences and how they were able to escape from danger.

“I’ve had to run from a man, too. Managed to get into my hotel room and slammed the door before he reached me. I’m so sorry; it’s so scary,” stated one woman.

“A few months ago, a man asked me to help him jump a car in an empty parking lot. I said no and drove away. I am NOT taking risks!” exclaimed another.

“This happened to me. I immediately felt like something was wrong and started running to get into the nearest store and told a store associate what happened, and she said that trafficking was very bad in the current area I was in. To this day, I still feel like if I didn’t trust my instincts, then I would not be here,” commented a third.

