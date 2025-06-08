She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Called Her Ghetto, Then Asked For A Ride Home

DavidPrado - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when TikToker Peyton (@peytoven) was living in Boston, she went on a date with a guy she met on a dating app.

They went to an adult arcade and ate at the bar. While they were eating, they kept up a steady conversation as they were just getting to know each other.

She found out that he worked a job that allowed him to be around professional athletes, and he kept dropping the names of athletes he had met to try to impress her. Of course, she was not at all impressed and was more annoyed than anything else.

After they finished eating, they headed into the arcade to play games. He specifically wanted to play the basketball game.

She told him that she didn’t really want to play that game, but he was very insistent. Of course, she lost, but she also got the feeling that he had just wanted to show off.

Then, they moved on to bowling, which was more chill. They also continued chatting as they played. At one point, he asked her what kind of music she liked.

She listed a few Southern artists she listened to, which prompted him to call her “ghetto,” even though she was from North Carolina.

At the end of the date, he asked her to give him a ride home. She refused, saying that he could just call for a ride.

Afterward, she did not reach back out to him. She could not believe that he had the audacity to call her names while requesting a favor from her in the same breath.

Peyton was just living her life peacefully and unbothered when months later, he messaged her the day after a big concert took place in Boston. He claimed that he had planned on inviting her. Then, he sent her multiple videos of the concert.

She did not understand why he reached out to her at all since the concert was already over and done with. It was entirely unnecessary. Everything about the interaction felt like he was trying to prove himself as some kind of macho man.

