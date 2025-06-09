She Attended A Bachelorette Trip Where The Maid Of Honor Charged Everyone And Pocketed Thousands Of Dollars In Cash

This woman is set to be a bridesmaid in her friend’s wedding, and she recently attended the bachelorette trip for said bride.

Her friend asked her little sister, B, to be her Maid of Honor. She and the rest of the four bridesmaids all grew up together, so they have known B since she was quite small…and they all hate B.

“She’s the typical spoiled, babied younger sibling who was never held accountable for her actions and people always excused her behavior because ‘that’s how B is,'” she explained.

She wasn’t surprised that her friend asked B to hold the role of Maid of Honor, since her friend thinks B can do no wrong despite her shortfalls.

Now, for the bachelorette trip, they went away for the weekend and booked an Airbnb. B actually did an amazing job planning the whole thing, and she came up with some exciting activities for all of them. They were shocked that B was able to pull off such a great time.

But as the weekend came to an end, B sent her and the rest of the bridesmaids Venmo requests for their share of the trip expenses, and they raised an eyebrow at the price, as it seemed way too high.

“It was a red flag that she didn’t ask us for money for the Airbnb ahead of time, stating she’d just give us all a final bill at the end of the weekend,” she added.

“None of us wanted to be the girl who asks for an itemized list of everything, so we just paid up and went on our merry way.”

This all happened a month ago, and the wedding is happening in exactly one week. What’s interesting is that one of the other girls who was on the bachelorette trip with her (and who is the bride’s cousin) just texted her to fill her in on B’s bachelorette scheme.

The bride and B’s mom paid for the whole weekend trip for all the girls, yet B kept that a secret and acted like she had to lay out the cash.

B charged her mom’s credit card for the food, drinks, decorations, and Airbnb accommodations, yet sent them all bills for everything and kept their cash!

Oh, and B had the audacity to add another $50 to all of their bills just so she could make even more off of them.

“She told all of this to the cousin in confidence, apparently justifying it by saying she’s broke and owes a friend money for going to Coachella earlier this year, and this was her plan all along,” she continued.

“I told the rest of the bridesmaids this, and they’re livid. One girl wants to tell the bride. One girl wants to drive to B’s house and demand her money back. One girl took the time to estimate how much B made off us and came up with almost 3K.”

“I’m just at a loss. I’ve known B since she was 8. I know she’s a POS. But this is a whole new level.”

What advice do you have for her?

