She Was Haunted By An Old Man While Living In Chicago

jovannig- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker @vikingbarbecue lived in an apartment in Chicago, she was briefly haunted by an old man. She lived in a coachhouse next to an old farmhouse.

The property was behind a bunch of businesses, so tenants were required to go through a gate and down an alley to reach the property.

She was on the first floor, while three people lived on the second floor. One night, as she was getting ready for bed, she had the bedroom door open because she still needed to use the bathroom, where she left the light on.

Out of the corner of her eye, she saw someone walk past the bedroom door and into the bathroom. When she ran out to check, nobody was there.

A couple of nights later, the same thing happened again. This went on for weeks until one night, she woke up and saw an old, angry man standing at the foot of her bed.

He was skinny, had salt and pepper hair, and was dressed in a nightgown of some sort. He was extremely mad for reasons unknown to her and let her know it.

It was not the first time that a ghost had appeared at the foot of her bed. She had a friend who passed away, and that friend showed up at night for months. She had also witnessed an Indigenous man at the foot of her bed while she was on vacation once.

The old man was talking, but she could not hear anything he was saying. She would tell him that she didn’t know what he was saying. This went on for three months.

One night, she was coming home from her friend’s house when she saw her neighbors gathered on the front lawn. She stopped to chat with them, and one of them asked if she was interested in a wingback chair.

jovannig- stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

They recently bought the chair at an estate sale, but now wanted to get rid of it because weird stuff had been happening in their apartment since they got it.

She asked her neighbors if they had been seeing an old man. They told her that they had all seen an old man on separate occasions.

Their descriptions lined up with her experience. A week later, they got rid of the chair, and she never saw the old man again.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan