She Called The Cops On Her Neighbor’s Kids For Using Her Pool Without Permission

KOTO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In a video shared by the TikTok handle @brian.romero937, a woman described how she caught three kids swimming in her pool and called the cops. Now, she’s wondering if she is in the wrong.

A few weeks ago, she hosted the neighborhood spring party at her home. She set up bounce houses, included hot dogs, and allowed the kids to swim in her pool.

She hired two lifeguards and had parents switch shifts every 30 minutes to ensure that someone sober was always keeping an eye on the kids.

A couple of weeks later, she was driving home from the grocery store when she received a security notification that there was movement near her garage and backyard. She assumed that it was just a squirrel or the lawn care worker and didn’t think much of it.

But when she got home, she immediately heard laughter and splashing noises coming from her backyard. She unlocked the gate to the pool and caught an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 13-year-old swimming without her permission. These kids were the same ones from the party.

First of all, she ordered them to get out of the pool. Then, she called their mom and the police. While they waited, she asked the kids how they got into the pool. Apparently, they had walked through her neighbor’s yard, climbed the fence, and hopped into her yard.

She has a six-foot metal fence around her yard with no footholds and a no-trespassing sign. She also installed security cameras and another locked fence around the pool itself.

When the kids’ mom arrived, she made it clear that the kids had trespassed. The mom acted like it was no big deal, saying that they thought they could use the pool again since she just had a pool party recently. Then, the police showed up, and the mom was shocked that she had called the cops on children.

She explained that this was a legal and safety issue and that she needed to make an official report of what had happened in case anyone tried to claim injuries on her property later.

She even mentioned billing the mom for damages because her kids had left food floating in her pool. Her security cameras captured everything that took place.

So, what do you think? Is she in the wrong for trying to protect herself legally after the neighborhood kids trespassed in her pool?

