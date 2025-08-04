She Had The Dream Job, The Marriage, And The Life: Then She Blew It All Up

TikTok - @abbeyandfitz - pictured above is Abbey

One woman was checking all the boxes of being a successful adult. She was on track to a seemingly perfect life when she decided to throw it all away. TikToker Abbey (@abbeyandfitz) blew up her whole life, but she had a good reason for it.

In childhood, she was a gifted and talented student who was very high-achieving, which continued into adulthood.

After college, she decided to go into a field that was demanding and had many deadlines to meet. Then, she met her now ex-husband, and they fell into a fast and furious romance.

They moved in together pretty quickly and eventually decided to move to New York City together. Her career started taking off, and this was when she fell into people-pleasing tendencies and began neglecting herself.

Shortly after getting married to her husband, their relationship showed signs of strain. They made it work for five years.

She wanted to leave her toxic workplace, so they moved back to Montana. However, her husband was unhappy.

To try to make him happy, she opened a concert venue. But now that she was running a company, she was working seven days a week and was super miserable.

Finally, they decided to split up. He moved to Los Angeles while she stayed in Montana.

At the same time her relationship was ending, she was having a complicated dispute with the landlords of her venue.

She ended up having to move a ton of product and inventory from the venue to her home. From there, everything in her life started falling apart, including her job and her friendships.

She began going on dates just to have experiences and feel something positive again. She planned on being single for the rest of her life and was focusing on just having fun, but she met this one guy who was invested in their relationship. He treated her with kindness, care, and patience.

Abbey is still figuring out her life, taking it one step at a time, and she’s starting to finally move in the right direction again. Perhaps this super sweet guy could have a place in her life once she’s got things sorted out a little better.

