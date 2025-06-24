Her Husband Secretly Became A Donor After She Was Deemed Infertile, And Now He Has A Son

KseniaJoyg - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

I think you owe it to your spouse to discuss becoming a donor and helping bring children into the world for other couples who are infertile.

I certainly would be upset if my husband did something like that behind my back and without having a conversation with me first.

This woman and her husband have been married for the last three years, and after trying to have a baby for more than a year, she learned that she’s infertile.

“I don’t want to go into my condition, but we were advised there is a very low chance of me getting pregnant, and even if I did, there is a high chance of a baby having serious issues,” she explained.

Anyway, she was using her husband’s laptop one day (she asked him first) and she came across an email confirming that her husband is a patient at a donor bank.

She couldn’t help herself and dug further, piecing together that her husband has been donating for years without telling her.

She went straight to her husband, armed with the evidence, and he admitted to her that he has a two-year-old son, whom he would like to meet.

“I was shocked and felt awful as he NEVER told me. He has known since he was born, as in my country, it is the law for a donor to leave their information to be read by the child when they turn 18,” she added.

“He told me he wasn’t truthful about him not wanting kids and made donations to ensure he would have a child.”

“Would everyone be in agreement that this is justification for divorce? I feel betrayed and hurt, but I do really love him, and we have had a great marriage up until now.”

What do you think, should she divorce her husband after finding out that he’s a donor with a child?

