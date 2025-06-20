She Confronted Scientologists Who Were Hanging Around Outside Of Her House For Two Days

Iriana Shiyan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The global spiritual headquarters of the Church of Scientology is located in Clearwater, Florida, which is where TikToker Robin (@therbnstyle) lives.

Recently, a group of Scientologists had been loitering outside her house for two days before she finally had enough and decided to confront them. She filmed herself approaching a red car with three people—a man and two women—sitting inside.

When the lady in the passenger seat rolled down the window, Robin asked, “Is there something I can help you with? You guys were here yesterday, too, just kind of prowling around, and you don’t live here.”

She also pointed out that they were parked illegally and went on to tell them that their behavior was “creepy,” and she was concerned about the safety of the children living in the neighborhood.

They tried to justify their behavior by telling Robin that they were looking for a house because they liked the neighborhood. Then, they drove away.

Robin posted a follow-up video detailing what she thought those people in the car were doing. She believes they were picking up paperwork from people who were being audited.

In the Church of Scientology, people must be audited to become a member. They are asked questions about their private life that must be answered honestly.

It costs about $2,000 to be audited, and in Clearwater, Scientologists are often seen wandering around with stacks of papers. All this information about people—their deepest, darkest secrets—is kept by the church.

The people in the red car did not return the next day, so Robin must’ve scared them off. If they do show up again, she plans on offering them Gatorade and cookies and asking them what it’s like to be a Scientologist.

Some TikTok users in the comments section speculated that the people in the car were looking for someone who had left the church.

“They are stalking a person who has left the church. Intimidation is real,” commented one user.

“They were definitely trying to watch and keep tabs on someone in the neighborhood,” stated another.

“Scientologists encourage each other to find out gossip and dirt on others. When someone wants to leave, they stalk and harass them and the families they abandoned,” added a third.

