He Doesn’t Get Why Some People Won’t Eat Leftovers, Considering How Expensive Food Has Gotten

bernardbodo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Recently, TikToker Shawn Dalton (@tnshawnhoney) discovered that not everyone eats leftovers after a conversation with his cousin, and he is utterly shocked by that fact.

Yes, believe it or not, there are people who toss out uneaten food after a single meal like it personally insulted them.

“It is 2025. Food is expensive. So, you’re telling me your family, if they don’t eat it all, they just throw it away?” Shawn questioned in horror.

One day, Shawn’s cousin asked him what he would be having for dinner. He told her that he was just having leftovers. She made a disgusted face and declared that she and her family did not eat leftovers.

Several TikTok users agreed with Shawn and could not understand how or why people refused to eat leftovers as long as they were not health hazards.

“I cook larger quantities with the intention of having leftovers, so I don’t have to cook every single day. Saves on dishes, too,” commented one user.

“I also think it’s weird when people don’t bring home the food they don’t eat at restaurants,” pointed out another.

“What do people think meal prep is? If you cook meals on Monday and eat them on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, you are eating leftovers for a week. Only difference is you planned for those leftovers,” added someone else.

Pasta, pizza, chili, and soups are the best leftovers you can have. The idea of someone tossing out perfectly good pizza instead of eating it cold the next day is basically criminal behavior.

Leftovers are the heroes of the modern kitchen. They save time, energy, and money. The average American family throws out about $1,600 worth of food each year. All that food waste ends up in landfills. Mother Nature would not approve.

So, the next time someone gives you the side eye for reheating Monday’s lasagna on Wednesday, just remember that you’re being environmentally and financially responsible. Plus, some foods just taste better the second time around.

Do you know someone who thinks they’re too good for leftovers? If so, they might just need a better microwave or a lecture on waste.

@tnshawnhoney What u mean no eww? ? Am I the only one feeding this to my family? ??? ? original sound – Shawn Dalton

