His Ex-Wife Is Angry That He Told Their Son The Truth About Her Cheating And Causing The End Of Their Marriage

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when this man’s 30-year-old wife was pregnant with their son, who is now 11, she ended up cheating on him and then left him to be with her affair partner.

So, she promptly became his ex-wife, and she made a further mess of things when she attempted to list her affair partner as the father of their son on the birth certificate.

A custody battle that lasted three years, and DNA testing naturally came next, and his ex and her affair partner (who became her new husband) did anything they could think of to try to keep his son away from him.

Currently, they have 50/50 custody, and his ex gets their son for a week, then he gets their son for the following week, before switching again.

“Because of the cheating, the attempts to prevent me from being in my son’s life, and many lies told (even to CPS) about me, there is no civil or co-parenting relationship between us,” he explained.

“We always sit apart when we’re at the same event for our son. We communicate only through an app assigned by the courts. We have third parties handle custody exchanges. That’s just the way it has to be.”

“Two months ago, my ex’s mother, with whom she has a rocky relationship, told our son that his mom cheated on me with his stepdad. Once my son heard this, he brought it up to his mom and told her and his stepdad that he wished he didn’t have to ever speak to them again. And he said his stepdad is not his stepdad anymore.”

His son has since pulled away from his ex and her husband. His ex reached out to him on the app they communicate through to tell him about what her mom said, hoping he could talk to their son about it.

When his son came to his house, he spoke to him about what happened, and his son revealed that his ex and her husband pretend that he’s a worse parent than they are.

annanahabed – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His son mentioned they also get irritated when he only refers to him as ‘Dad,’ yet calls his stepdad by his first name instead.

His son was furious to find out about the cheating, and that made his son hate his ex’s husband even more. He did know that his son wasn’t this man’s biggest fan prior to their chat.

“He was upset his mom would do that and then say the stuff she does about him being a good dad to him and stuff,” he added.

“I told him I didn’t want him to dislike or hate anyone because of me, but I wouldn’t force him to like or love someone either.”

“I asked how he’d feel about talking to someone to help him with this, and he said he’d be okay with that. So I got him signed up for therapy (he hasn’t started yet).”

Well, when his son went back to his ex’s house, she asked him questions about what they had discussed, and she was livid with him for failing to lie about her cheating.

His ex actually expected him to stick up for her and tell his son it never happened! His ex argued that it was cruel of him to use her cheating against her.

However, he was worried about destroying the relationship with his son over his ex’s behavior, so he told his son the truth.

She wrote him one lengthy text stating her feelings via the app, but she kicked it up a notch and actually confronted him outside of his own house when she had their son that week.

“She told me a good father would have put our son’s best interest before his hurt,” he continued. “I don’t think she’s right, but I know I’m possibly too close to this to be objective, so [am I the jerk]?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski