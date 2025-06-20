She Served Nine Nasty Women Brunch Who Got Free Food And Tried To Get Her In Trouble

DisobeyArt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One morning, TikToker Teagan Stewart (@teaganstewartmusic) served brunch to nine women in a hotel in Nashville.

They were some of the nastiest people she’d ever had to wait on, and they were also rude to every department in the hotel they were staying at.

The women made a complaint about Teagan’s service to the front desk and general manager even though she had done nothing wrong.

In fact, she got their coffee orders in right away. While she was taking their orders, she also had to pay attention to the seven other tables she was assigned to serve.

She did not make a single mistake during the entire service. Before she delivered the checks to the group of women, her manager warned her that they would try to make her split the bill nine ways.

Her coworker advised her to split it three ways, and she double-checked with the manager to confirm.

The woman at the head of the table complained about how the food came out cold, and the private room they were in was also cold, so splitting the bill nine ways was the least that Teagan could do.

Teagan went back to the manager for help but was told just to split the bill nine ways. It took her a long time since their POS system was old, and she also had other tables to tend to.

The woman at the head of the table told her they were in a rush and had to leave, but they ended up sitting around in the lobby for an hour afterward.

When the women came up to pay, they complained about the wait and asked for the manager, who took care of their entire bill. They even got free pastries for their troubles.

Some TikTok users shared their own experiences with terrible customers. Sadly, it’s all too common in the service industry.

“There was a regular customer that always complained and wanted something taken off her bill. Fed up, I said I don’t know why you keep coming back if there’s always something wrong with the service and/or food. She stopped coming back. The staff rejoiced,” commented one user.

“I used to be a hairstylist and I had this one guy that came in and asked for me every time. Nothing was ever right, and he never tipped. So, I ‘accidentally’ used a zero guard instead of a four. Bald. He never came back,” wrote another.

“I had the exact same nightmare with a 13-top once and didn’t get a cent. I got a note on the receipt that I should unalive for being a bad server. I was literally 17 when that happened. At a Denny’s,” added a third.

