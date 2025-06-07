She Ended Up In Federal Prison For Seven Years

In case you’re wondering how someone can go from a stay-at-home mom to an inmate, TikToker Bianca (@biancag1012) has got all the details because that’s exactly what happened to her. She ended up in federal prison with a seven-year sentence for smuggling drugs.

From the time she was 16 to 26 years old, she was with the father of her child, and he took care of everything. She did not work or pay the bills.

She simply stayed at home with her daughter. So, when they separated, she had no idea how to take care of herself.

One day, out of desperation, she asked a friend of the family, who was involved in some illegal stuff, to help her make some money quickly.

At the time, she was fighting for custody of her daughter and drove a small white car. The family friend asked to borrow her car for weekly trips to Arizona. Every week, he paid her $400 for using her car.

She was able to save up to afford a small apartment. But she still needed to make more money. So, she started going with the family friend to Arizona to help him smuggle drugs.

Eventually, at 27 years old, she became an official drug trafficker and would travel deep into Mexico to deliver the goods.

They would strap the substances onto the backs of her legs, and she would just wear a dress over it. She did this for a few months until she got caught.

She was arrested in El Paso, Texas, at the border with Mexico. She was unable to get bond, so she was incarcerated until she was released from prison in 2016.

When she first received the paperwork for her first bond hearing, she was looking at 17 to 22 years in prison. But after meeting with her attorney, he told her that she could expect a sentence of nine to 11 years.

Then, the attorney noticed that something was wrong with her paperwork, and she had the opportunity to get resentenced.

In the end, she was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Once President Obama signed a law reducing sentences for drug offenses, she was able to get 25 months knocked off her sentence.

So, that’s how she was released from prison in 2016; otherwise, she would’ve had to stay locked up until 2018. Since then, she has stayed out of trouble and now has a passion for making fruit juice.

