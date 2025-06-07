She Went On Three Dates With A Man Before Realizing He Only Had One Arm

zulfiska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In the early days of dating, you can miss some details about the other person, such as their favorite color, or their last name, or the fact that they only have one arm. TikToker Desire (@iamdesire.d) went on three dates with a man before realizing that he had only one arm.

They met at a lounge in Houston, Texas. The weather was hot, but he still wore a big jacket. She didn’t think anything of it at first because she just assumed that it was his personal style. He didn’t seem to struggle with mobility and even opened doors for her like a gentleman.

For their first date, he picked her up and took her out to a restaurant. She really enjoyed the food and conversation.

On their second date, they went out for food again. She still didn’t notice anything different about him. Then, he invited her to a boat party.

She asked her friend to come with her and even got a swimsuit for the occasion. However, when they arrived, everyone had on jeans and matching T-shirts.

It turned out to be his aunt’s 50th birthday party. So now, she was wearing a swimsuit at this family event, looking totally out of place.

Luckily, she ended up having a good time chatting with some of his relatives. Finally, when her date was walking around making drinks, she realized that he only had one arm. He wasn’t wearing a long-sleeved shirt like he usually did.

Afterward, it got awkward because she felt like he had been deliberately concealing this fact from her. It seemed like something he should’ve told her right away. Later, he texted her and addressed the situation. He also explained that he was born with one arm.

She told him that she wouldn’t have judged him if he had been upfront about it from the start. But now, it’s clear that he cannot be trusted.

zulfiska – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

According to the comments section, not noticing people’s missing limbs actually happens more than you think.

“Same thing happened to me, but it was his leg. To be fair, he had a prosthetic and rode motorcycles, and I was right there on the back, all clueless,” commented one user.

“My softball coach had one arm, and he used to tuck the sleeve in his jacket pocket to look like he had one. We were at a game and the wind made his sleeve blow, and the other team started screaming because they didn’t know he was missing an arm,” shared another.

“This actually happened to me before. He ended up confessing while we were drunk and was like, ‘You never noticed nothing about me?’ I thought he was waiting for me to notice his haircut,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan