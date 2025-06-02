She Excluded Her Stepmom From Her Graduation Photos After She Went Around Telling People She Was Her Real Mom

IlzeLuceroPhoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Have you ever heard the adage, “A picture is worth a thousand words?” When we take photos of some of the most meaningful moments in our lives, it’s something we can look back on forever.

This 18-year-old girl graduated from high school recently, and to celebrate, she had a party in her backyard, along with her friends and family members.

It was important to her to get to take photos with the special people in her life, and she wished her mom were still around for that. Sadly, her mom passed away eight years ago, so she didn’t get that opportunity.

“I wore her necklace and had a framed photo of her on the table next to my diploma,” she explained. “My stepmom (40s) married my dad when I was 13.”

“She’s always pushed boundaries with trying to be ‘the mom’ even though I’ve politely corrected her multiple times over the years. She insists she’s just trying to ‘fill the gap.'”

“At the party, she introduced herself to two of my teachers and my best friend’s mom as my mother, not stepmom, just mom. One of my teachers came up to me afterward and said, ‘Your mom’s so sweet!’ and I was just stunned.”

Without causing a scene or creating chaos, she privately spoke to her stepmom at the party and requested that she refrain from telling the guests that she’s her real mom.

She said that her graduation party was intended to memorialize her mom as well, and she was taking that away by calling herself ‘mom.’

Her stepmom defended her actions and pointed out that she should show her some gratitude, as she stepped in to fill that parental role for her.

“When it came time for family photos, I took pictures with my dad, grandparents, and godmother, but not with her. She stormed off, saying I was ungrateful and made her feel like she didn’t exist,” she continued.

“Now my dad says I embarrassed her. But I feel like she crossed a line.”

Do you think she was wrong to exclude her stepmom from her graduation photos after what she did? How would you have handled this situation?

