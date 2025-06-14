She Got Four College Degrees To Avoid Her Parents Forcing Her Into An Arranged Marriage

Fotoluminate LLC - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I had a friend when I was younger who decided to keep getting degrees because she loved learning that much and didn’t want to have to ever leave college completely.

This 25-year-old woman has four college degrees, and it’s not because she’s obsessed with knowledge – it’s because she’s been avoiding her parents forcing her into an arranged marriage.

She obviously has no interest in marrying a stranger, and any time her parents previously brought it up, she would announce that she had been accepted into another program to pursue more degrees.

She wrapped up her latest one recently, which happened to be law school, and she’s been trying to apply for a job, but that’s not going so well.

She suspects it’s because she lacks a lot of practical, real-world experience that other women her age have, and that’s not making her so attractive to potential employers. Also, she doesn’t exactly have a work history since she’s been so dedicated to school.

“Honestly, I’m scared. So I’m applying to schools like Harvard and Columbia, not because I really want to go, but just to have a reason to stay away,” she explained.

“I’m tired. I don’t even know what I want to study anymore. I just know if I stop moving, they’ll trap me. I’m far from home and honestly feel better here, away from all the pressure.”

“I love my family and appreciate their support, but they want me to marry who they choose, not who I want.”

She’s hoping it will be possible for her to begin working and building a life of her own some day soon, even though she’s worried about what her parents will think of her for wanting a life they don’t approve of.

Fotoluminate LLC – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She could lose her relationship with her mom and dad if she doesn’t fall in line and accept an arranged marriage, and that’s sad for her to think about.

“Sometimes it feels like I’m living two lives, one where I’m free and one where I’m stuck trying to meet their expectations,” she continued.

“Anyone else feel like they’re living a double life just to stay free?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski